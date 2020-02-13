Liste des 112 entreprises impliquées dans les colonies israéliennes

Envoyer cet article
Israël - 13 février 2020
Par ONU
Entreprises impliquées dans les activités listées
1 Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. Israel
2 Airbnb Inc. United States
3 American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd. Israel
4 Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. Israel
5 Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. Israel
6 Angel Bakeries Israel
(...)
7 Archivists Ltd. Israël
8 Ariel Properties Group Israël
9 Ashtrom Industries Ltd. Israël
10 Ashtrom Properties Ltd. Israël
11 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. Israël
12 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Israël
13 Bank Leumi Le-Israël B.M. Israël
14 Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. Israël
15 Beit Haarchiv Ltd. Israël
16 Bezeq, the Israël Telecommunication Corp Israël
17 Booking.com B.V. Netherlands
18 C Mer Industries Ltd. Israël
19 Café Café Israël Ltd. Israël
20 Caliber 3 Israël
21 Cellcom Israël Ltd. Israël
22 Cherriessa Ltd. Israël
23 Chish Nofei Israël Ltd. Israël
24 Citadis Israël Ltd. Israël
25 Comasco Ltd. Israël
26 Darban Investments Ltd. Israël
27 Delek Group Ltd. Israël
28 Delta Israël Israël
29 Dor Alon Energy in Israël 1988 Ltd. Israël
30 Egis Rail France
31 Egged, Israël Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. Israël
32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. Israël
33 EPR Systems Ltd. Israël
34 Extal Ltd. Israël
35 Expedia Group Inc. United States
36 Field Produce Ltd. Israël
37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd. Israël
38 First International Bank of Israël Ltd. Israël
39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd. Israël
40 General Mills Israël Ltd. Israël
41 Hadiklaim Israël Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. Israël
42 Hot Mobile Ltd. Israël
43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Israël
44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. Israël
45 Israël Discount Bank Ltd. Israël
46 Israël Railways Corporation Ltd. Israël
47 Italek Ltd. Israël
48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. United Kingdom
49 Jerusalem Economy Ltd. Israël
50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. Israël
51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. Israël
52 Matrix IT Ltd. Israël
53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. Israël
54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd. Israël
55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. Israël
56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. Israël
57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. Israël
58 Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd. Israël
59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. Israël
60 Motorola Solutions Israël Ltd. Israël
61 Municipal Bank Ltd. Israël
62 Naaman Group Ltd. Israël
63 Nof Yam Security Ltd. Israël
64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. Israël
65 Opodo Ltd. United Kingdom
66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. Israël
67 Partner Communications Company Ltd. Israël
68 Paz Oil Company Ltd. Israël
69 P legas Ltd. Israël
70 Pelephone Communications Ltd. Israël
71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd. Israël
72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. Israël
73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd. Israël
74 Re/Max Israël Israël
75 Shalgal Food Ltd. Israël
76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. Israël
77 Shufersal Ltd. Israël
78 Sonol Israël Ltd. Israël
79 Superbus Ltd. Israël
80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. Israël
81 Tahal Group International B.V. Netherlands
82 TripAdvisor Inc. United States
83 Twitoplast Ltd. Israël
84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. Israël
85 YES Israël
86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd. Israël
87 ZF Development and Construction Israël
88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd. Israël
89 Zorganika Ltd. Israël
90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. Israël
Entreprises impliquées en tant que sociétés mères
91 Alon Blue Square Israël Ltd.Israël
92 Alstom S.A. France
93 Altice Europe N.V. Netherlands
94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd. Israël
95 Ashtrom Group Ltd. Israël
96 Booking Holdings Inc. United States
97 Brand Industries Ltd. Israël
98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd. Israël
99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A. Luxembourg
100 Egis S.A. France
101 Electra Ltd. Israël
102 Export Investment Company Ltd. Israël
103 General Mills Inc. United States
104 Hadar Group Israël
105 Hamat Group Ltd. Israël
106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L. Thailand
107 Kardan N.V. Netherlands
108 Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. Israël
109 Motorola Solutions Inc. United States
110 Natoon Group Israël
111 Villar International Ltd. Israël
Entreprises impliquées en tant que concédants de licence ou franchiseurs
112 Greenkote P.L.C. United Kingdom
Source : https://www.ohchr.org
