Liste des 112 entreprises impliquées dans les colonies israéliennes

Par ONU

Entreprises impliquées dans les activités listées

1 Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. Israel

2 Airbnb Inc. United States

3 American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd. Israel

4 Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. Israel

5 Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. Israel

6 Angel Bakeries Israel

(...)

7 Archivists Ltd. Israël

8 Ariel Properties Group Israël

9 Ashtrom Industries Ltd. Israël

10 Ashtrom Properties Ltd. Israël

11 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. Israël

12 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Israël

13 Bank Leumi Le-Israël B.M. Israël

14 Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. Israël

15 Beit Haarchiv Ltd. Israël

16 Bezeq, the Israël Telecommunication Corp Israël

17 Booking.com B.V. Netherlands

18 C Mer Industries Ltd. Israël

19 Café Café Israël Ltd. Israël

20 Caliber 3 Israël

21 Cellcom Israël Ltd. Israël

22 Cherriessa Ltd. Israël

23 Chish Nofei Israël Ltd. Israël

24 Citadis Israël Ltd. Israël

25 Comasco Ltd. Israël

26 Darban Investments Ltd. Israël

27 Delek Group Ltd. Israël

28 Delta Israël Israël

29 Dor Alon Energy in Israël 1988 Ltd. Israël

30 Egis Rail France

31 Egged, Israël Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. Israël

32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. Israël

33 EPR Systems Ltd. Israël

34 Extal Ltd. Israël

35 Expedia Group Inc. United States

36 Field Produce Ltd. Israël

37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd. Israël

38 First International Bank of Israël Ltd. Israël

39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd. Israël

40 General Mills Israël Ltd. Israël

41 Hadiklaim Israël Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. Israël

42 Hot Mobile Ltd. Israël

43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. Israël

44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. Israël

45 Israël Discount Bank Ltd. Israël

46 Israël Railways Corporation Ltd. Israël

47 Italek Ltd. Israël

48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. United Kingdom

49 Jerusalem Economy Ltd. Israël

50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. Israël

51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. Israël

52 Matrix IT Ltd. Israël

53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. Israël

54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd. Israël

55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. Israël

56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. Israël

57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. Israël

58 Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd. Israël

59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. Israël

60 Motorola Solutions Israël Ltd. Israël

61 Municipal Bank Ltd. Israël

62 Naaman Group Ltd. Israël

63 Nof Yam Security Ltd. Israël

64 Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. Israël

65 Opodo Ltd. United Kingdom

66 Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. Israël

67 Partner Communications Company Ltd. Israël

68 Paz Oil Company Ltd. Israël

69 P legas Ltd. Israël

70 Pelephone Communications Ltd. Israël

71 Proffimat S.R. Ltd. Israël

72 Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. Israël

73 Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd. Israël

74 Re/Max Israël Israël

75 Shalgal Food Ltd. Israël

76 Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. Israël

77 Shufersal Ltd. Israël

78 Sonol Israël Ltd. Israël

79 Superbus Ltd. Israël

80 Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. Israël

81 Tahal Group International B.V. Netherlands

82 TripAdvisor Inc. United States

83 Twitoplast Ltd. Israël

84 Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. Israël

85 YES Israël

86 Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd. Israël

87 ZF Development and Construction Israël

88 ZMH Hammermand Ltd. Israël

89 Zorganika Ltd. Israël

90 Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. Israël



Entreprises impliquées en tant que sociétés mères

91 Alon Blue Square Israël Ltd.Israël

92 Alstom S.A. France

93 Altice Europe N.V. Netherlands

94 Amnon Mesilot Ltd. Israël

95 Ashtrom Group Ltd. Israël

96 Booking Holdings Inc. United States

97 Brand Industries Ltd. Israël

98 Delta Galil Industries Ltd. Israël

99 eDreams ODIGEO S.A. Luxembourg

100 Egis S.A. France

101 Electra Ltd. Israël

102 Export Investment Company Ltd. Israël

103 General Mills Inc. United States

104 Hadar Group Israël

105 Hamat Group Ltd. Israël

106 Indorama Ventures P.C.L. Thailand

107 Kardan N.V. Netherlands

108 Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. Israël

109 Motorola Solutions Inc. United States

110 Natoon Group Israël

111 Villar International Ltd. Israël



Entreprises impliquées en tant que concédants de licence ou franchiseurs

112 Greenkote P.L.C. United Kingdom









Source : https://www.ohchr.org